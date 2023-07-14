Kevin McCarthy Jeopardizes America By Promoting Marjorie Taylor Greene

Facebook

On the same week that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced amendments to stop aid to Ukraine, Speaker Kevin McCarthy put her on the powerful NDAA conference committee.

Video of Greene:

Kevin McCarthy cut a deal with Marjorie Taylor to give her and her Putin propaganda a spot on the power House-Senate conference committee on the NDAA/ pic.twitter.com/29t4H3r16t — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 14, 2023

Greene told CNN’s Manu Raju, “I have the opportunity to continue to do what I did this week. I want that opportunity. I think that’s an important opportunity for me to have, to represent not only the people in my district but people all over America who do not want their tax dollars spent on an NDAA that funds a foreign war. We have to go to the mat for the American people.”

This week, Greene proposed a series of amendments to force President Biden to withdraw the United States from NATO and cut off aid to Ukraine.

McCarthy put Greene on the conference committee even though she is not on the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Greene is a Putin puppet, and McCarthy elevated her into a powerful position to carry on her effort to help Putin and undermine Ukraine.

Kevin McCarthy moved from selling out US national security to selling out global security because he wants to say that he passed the NDAA.

The House Republican bill will never become law.

Kevin McCarthy is failing to lead, elevating a dangerous person to a position of power that undermines US national security.