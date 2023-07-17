Trump Crushed As Georgia Supreme Court Rules Against His Motion To Disqualify Fani Willis

Facebook

The Georgia Supreme Court has quickly and unanimously ruled against Donald Trump and his motion to disqualify DA Fani Willis and quash the special grand jury report.

The state supreme court write in a unanimous 5-page decision:

Furthermore, this Court has held that, even where a defendant had established that a special purpose grand jury acted illegally, neither dismissal of the subsequent indictment nor suppression of the evidence was the proper remedy for the grand jury’s overreach because no violation of defendant’s constitutional rights and no structural defect in the grand jury process occurred.

And, with regard to Petitioner’s request to disqualify Willis from representing any party in any and all proceedings involving him, we note only that Petitioner has not presented in his original petition either the facts or the law necessary to mandate Willis’s disqualification by this Court at this time on this record. For these additional reasons, Petitioner has not shown that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which this Court’s original jurisdiction should be invoked, and therefore, the petition is dismissed.

The motion to quash the special grand jury report and disqualify Willis was Trump’s Hail Mary to avoid criminal indictment in Georgia. The country has seen this same movie in case after case that Trump has brought since he lost the 2020 election.

Trump has his lawyers make frivolous claims that don’t have a legal leg to stand on because the former president is using the courts to send political messages to his supporters.

Legal experts understood that Trump’s motion to the state supreme court wasn’t going to work. It didn’t stop the one-term president from trying to appeal to his supporters and hold up the proceedings in Georgia.

Donald Trump is heading for a criminal indictment in Georgia, and the state Supreme Court is not going to bail him out.