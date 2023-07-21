Kamala Harris Brought The Heat And Ron DeSantis Wilted

Facebook

Vice President Kamala Harris called out Florida, and Ron DeSantis wilted and couldn’t take the heat.

Vice President Harris said:

And speaking of our children, extremists pass book bans to prevent them from learning our true history — book bans in this year of our Lord 2023. And while they do this, check it out, they push forward revisionist history. Just yesterday, in the State of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery.

They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it — we who share a collective experience in knowing we must honor history and our duty in the context of legacy.

Video of Vice President Harris:

Team DeSantis responded:

The Harris-Biden administration is obsessed with Florida…yet they ignore the chaos at the border, crime-infested cities, economic malaise, and the military recruitment crisis. Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2023

That’s it. That is the best that they can come up with?

Kamala Harris brought the heat, and instead of using the moment to tout something positive that DeSantis has done his campaign made a nonsensical claim and they replied with an insult.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t spend much time talking about Florida. Ron DeSantis wishes that they did because attention from the President and Vice President would elevate his campaign, which is being buried under the rubble of Donald Trump and his legal dramas.

Vice President Harris’s comments should be viewed as a test. The Vice President brought the heat, and Ron DeSantis responded like he was complaining about being picked on.

Ron DeSantis doesn’t belong on the presidential stage.

He is a small-time governor who needs to go back to Florida and rule his little kingdom until his term is over.