Eric Swalwell Explains In 1 Sentence Why Ron DeSantis Is Pro-Slavery

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) explained briefly and simply how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is pro-slavery.

Swalwell tweeted:

Please keep this simple: If you require schools to teach the “personal benefits” of slavery you are pro-slavery. Ron DeSantis is pro-slavery. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 22, 2023

It would be great for Republicans like DeSantis to have to explain how being considered 3/5ths of a person is conducive to personal benefit, or how being considered the property of another human being is a personal benefit.

A political party that spends so much time complaining about its own freedom. Republicans are the political party that believes that anyone should be allowed to buy and carry a gun everywhere all of the time has a much different view of freedom when it comes to slavery and women having the freedom to control and make their own healthcare decisions.

The presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis is failing. The governor of Florida is being crushed by an opponent who is facing more than 70 felony counts with the number of charges likely to be closer to 100 by the end of the summer.

DeSantis only has one play in his political playbook. When he is failing he returns to Florida and doubles down on culture war issues.

Vice President Harris called him out and DeSantis responded with racism. If the personal benefits of slavery are so great maybe Republicans should try it.

As Eric Swalwell said, requiring schools to teach about the benefits of slavery makes DeSantis pro-slavery.