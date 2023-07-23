Maria Bartiromo Accidentally Exposes Jim Jordan’s Biden Impeachment Fraud

Facebook

Fox’s Maria Bartiromo pressed Jim Jordan on impeaching Biden, and Jordan’s answer was a dodge that made it clear that House Republicans aren’t going to pursue impeachment.

Bartiromo asked Jordan about impeachment and then what Republicans would do about Biden.

Jordan answered, “Well, we may — that may be the question too. It may not be about the attorney general so much, although I think there’s important things there, it could be more about the president himself. Again, that’s why Chairman Comer’s going to continue to pursue his investigation. He’s looking to get Hunter Biden’s business partner, Devon Archer, in for a deposition, get that all on the record. He’s been trying to get that done. There’s been a number of times it’s been rescheduled. Hopefully, that happens soon and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Bartiromo specifically asked Jordan about impeachment, and he answered, talking about Merrick Garland’s upcoming testimony. “Well, he’s scheduled, he is scheduled to come in front of the Judiciary Committee for the annual, every year the attorney general comes in front of the Judiciary Committee in September. That is scheduled already. As we get closer, there’s going to be lots of questions about this particular subject for the attorney general when he’s in front of us in two months.”

Video:

Jim Jordan completely dodges as Maria Bartiromo pushes him on impeaching Biden, "Well, we may — that may be the question too. It may not be about the attorney general so much, although I think there's important things there, it could be more about the president himself." pic.twitter.com/XcpQEgIINC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 23, 2023

Less than a month ago on the very same program, Jim Jordan claimed that impeachment was on the table for Biden. Now, he won’t even say the word in his answers.

The reality is that Jordan’s investigations into Biden have bombed. The House Judiciary Chair doesn’t have the evidence or the votes to impeach President Biden or Attorney General Garland.

Jordan can pay lip service to impeachment to keep the base happy, but his non-answer to Bartiromo confirms that House Republicans may try to impeach Biden, but even they know that it is going nowhere.