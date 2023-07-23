Trump Could Be Federally Indicted For His Attempted Coup This Week

Facebook

Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal expressed that belief that Trump will likely be federally indicted in the 1/6 investigation this week.

Katyal said on Inside with Jen Psaki:

I think it is likely that something will happen this week. So Jack Smith sent this target letter to Donald Trump saying that we are looking at you specifically flew a violation of two criminal statutes. He doesn’t have to do that under the Justice Department rules, but it is very common, it does not mean that he is guaranteeing that there will be an indictment. Sometimes target letters are sent when there was no indictment that is ultimately brought. Here, however, I think that all indications are that this is heading to an indictment. You don’t set a target letter to a former president unless you are pretty darn sure that you’ve got the goods.

And it does look like that Jack Smith has the goods. There are reports of the fact that Governor Kemp from Georgia has been called before Jack Smith to provide evidence about the fake electors plot. There are suggestions that Mark Meadows Trump’s former chief of staff may have provided evidence against him to the Jack Smith investigation. And there is of course what we all know. We saw it for two months what Donald Trump did after the November election. And all of the different things in the January six committee has uncovered a lot, leading a very respected federal judge, Judge David Carter in California, the federal judge, to say that it is more likely than not that Donald Trump committed a series of federal felonies, including two of which were put in the Jack Smith target letter.

Video:

Neal Katyal says that a federal indictment of Trump could be coming this week. pic.twitter.com/zK1A9SEZXt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 23, 2023

Katyal is an expert, and he should not be discounted. The odds are really good that a Trump federal indictment might be coming soon. It isn’t a race, but it would be understandable if Smith wanted to get the ball rolling on a potential 1/6 case ASAP because the 2024 election calendar is getting closer.

It is probable that all of Trump’s federal indictments will be before the first Republican presidential debate which is in late August on Fox News. Even though Trump has stated that he won’t be participating in the debate, prosecutors would probably like to be finished the indictment process before the Republican presidential candidates take the debate stage.

Pay close attention because this could be the week that Trump gets held accountable for his attempted coup.