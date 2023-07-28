Trump Is In Total Panic Mode And Trying To Deflect To Biden After New Felony Charges

Facebook

Long-time Trump observers know that when Donald Trump tries to deflect attention elsewhere, things are really bad, and deflect is what Trump did after Jack Smith hit him with three new felony charges.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Whatever happened to the Crooked Joe Biden Document’s case? He had 20 times more Boxes than I did, and he wasn’t covered by the Presidential Records Act. I was! When it first came out that Biden had all of these Docs, many Classified, almost everyone, including those on the Left, said, “there goes the case against Trump.” But they waited and waited, got failed prosecutor Deranged Jack Smith, and STRUCK – but did almost nothing on the REALLY BAD Biden Documents case, many stored in Chinatown!

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen said that Trump was panicking before Smith added more felony charges to the classified documents case. Trump’s behavior on Truth Social appears to confirm Cohen’s insight.

The American people have seen this behavior before. After the Access Hollywood tape came out, Trump responded by shifting media attention to the Hillary Clinton email scandal. Jack Smith hits Trump with more charges, and Donald Trump responds by trying to shift the story to Joe Biden.

Trump didn’t try to defend his behavior. He didn’t have a reason or excuse. The former president tried to get the heat off of himself by turning the focus to Joe Biden. Fox News is following Trump’s lead, but no one should fall for this ruse outside the Republican Party.

Donald Trump is caught, and he is trying to change the subject.