Trump Indicted For Conspiracy To Defraud The United States And 3 Other Charges

Former president and 2024 presidential front-runner for the Republican Party Donald Trump has been informed that he has been indicted on four charges by the grand jury in the District of Colombia over the 2020 election interference investigation.
The former president has been ordered to appear in court on Thursday.
Donald Trump has been informed that he has been indicted in the 1/6 investigation. pic.twitter.com/iwwh6HuPK6
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 1, 2023
Manu Raju detailed the charges:
Here are the four charges Trump is facing as he is ordered to appear in court on Thursday pic.twitter.com/HUc1yEjPNh
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 1, 2023
It was unprecedented for a former U.S. president indicted, before the last several months found Trump indicted in now three different states for three different alleged crimes.
Trump has already been charged in a federal criminal indictment in Florida and a criminal indictment in New York.
