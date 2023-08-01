Trump at defense table Former president and 2024 presidential front-runner for the Republican Party Donald Trump has been informed that he has been indicted on four charges by the grand jury in the District of Colombia over the 2020 election interference investigation.

Trump Indicted For Conspiracy To Defraud The United States And 3 Other Charges

Former president and 2024 presidential front-runner for the Republican Party Donald Trump has been informed that he has been indicted on four charges by the grand jury in the District of Colombia over the 2020 election interference investigation.

The former president has been ordered to appear in court on Thursday.

Manu Raju detailed the charges:

It was unprecedented for a former U.S. president indicted, before the last several months found Trump indicted in now three different states for three different alleged crimes.

Trump has already been charged in a federal criminal indictment in Florida and a criminal indictment in New York.

