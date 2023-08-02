Former Army Ranger Rep. Jason Crow Calls Trump A Deranged Sociopathic Psychopath

Facebook

When asked about the brazen acts described in the 1/6 federal indictment against former president Donald Trump, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said Trump was “extremely dangerous,” “an ill man, a deeply deranged man, somebody with sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies.”

Video of Rep. Crow:

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) calls Trump ill, deranged, and psychopathic on #DeadlineWH "This is an ill man. This is a deeply deranged man, somebody with sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies." pic.twitter.com/DOddKpbcge — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 2, 2023

Nicolle Wallace asked Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, “If someone keeps doing something over and over again, that’s how sometimes flawed policies come into place. Maximum number of offenses or things that are very much under review and debated. One of the basic theories is that if someone is getting more and more brazen, their acts are not being addressed. I wonder what you think when you read the brazen acts of insurrection, of conspiracy to defraud the country, of his role in plotting the fake electors slate, how many states he needed to be hands-on and the fake slates of electors in every one of them.”

Rep. Crow said, “Well, Nicole, you know, I’ve known Donald Trump — I’ve been around him, I’ve been in Congress almost five years now so I’ve had a lot of experience dealing with Donald Trump, and we have a lot of history as a country dealing with him now. He has proven to all of us, not just Congress but to the American people, who he is. This is an ill man. This is a deeply deranged man, somebody with sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies. When you read that quote you just read to us and other statements Donald Trump has made to other folks around January 6th, this is somebody who is incapable of empathy, incapable of compassion, and will do anything up to and including inciting violence to achieve his ends. So he’s extremely dangerous. This next step towards justice, this next indictment, needed to happen.”

Nicolle Wallace was addressing the theory that Trump keeps getting more and more brazen because his behavior was not being addressed. This theory is one reason why Republicans who refused to vote yes on impeachment over the 1/6 attack and refused to convict in the Senate are partially responsible for Trump even being a contender in 2024.

Crow, who was trapped in the House chamber during the January 6th attack, responded by laying out that Trump is extremely dangerous and will do anything, up to and including inciting violence, to achieve his ends. Crow believes this is why this latest indictment needed to happen.

Crow is a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and Bronze Star recipient who sits on the House Small Business and Armed Services Committees and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. His assessment of Trump being extremely dangerous has more weight due to his background, and also his experience of being trapped and left behind on January 6th as the mob attacked.

Donald Trump has proven that he’s someone who won’t stop inciting violence until he is stopped by law enforcement.