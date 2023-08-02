Fulton County Sheriff Promises Trump Will Be Booked And Mugshoted Like Any Other Detainee

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump should not expect any special treatment once he arrives at the police station to be arrested and booked if he is indicted in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

The sheriff also said that if the former president is charged, he’d likely be booked and photographed just like any other detainee, a process that typically happens at the Rice Street jail. But no president has ever been indicted in Atlanta, and no specific plans for that prospect have been detailed.

“It doesn’t matter your status. We have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said, telling a room full of journalists that “if an indictment came today, we would be ready.”

Trump’s indictment for the plot to overturn the 2020 election might have been the worst day of his post-presidency life, but the indictment in Georgia could be a close second, depending on what exactly the former president is indicted for.

It is certain that Trump will make up some kind of story about how all of the police were crying and he had to console them while they booked him, but the sheriff seems to be getting out in front of any potential tall tales that Trump might attempt to weave.

Trump pretends like he wants to have a mugshot taken, and it sounds like if he gets indicted in Georgia, he might get his wish.