Joy Reid Blasts The Arrogance Of Trump And His Supporters

Joy Reid called out the arrogance of Trump and his supporters for thinking that they had the right to overturn an election that they lost.

Joy Reid talked about the arrogance of Trump and his supporters:

The arrogance of the people who felt that they just didn’t like the outcome, you know. I’m going to try to believe people. I don’t believe him when he says he think that he won. The only reason as a pretext to feel the election. He said it over and over because he was told he did it by Barr and all sorts of other people. So the arrogance of people who went to that Capitol, that citadel of American democracy, and said only can I take a number two all over the floor of this building, literally, not only can I beat police officers, I’m going to live stream it. I am going to put it on my socials. I am so arrogant that you cannot choose who is the president. I choose who is the president, we choose. T

The Oath Keepers and the people who are sitting in prison were waiting for the Insurrection Act to be used. They had the arrogance to believe they choose who with the president. They will commit violence and wait for Donald Trump to call out the militia, them, in order to install himself in power. The arrogance of Donald Trump and his people to say we don’t have even the right to vote and have our votes respected at all. They choose who is the president. It is their decision. If we don’t like it, too bad. We’re going to call the military on you. I think that it is really late and it is not sullen for me. This is finally the first time I feel Donald Trump is being treated like a normal American.

Joy Reid on the arrogance of Trump and his supporters, "The arrogance of Donald Trump and his people to say we don't have even the right to vote and have our votes respected at all. They choose who is the president." pic.twitter.com/ct9Rsne2e4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 3, 2023

Joy Reid was right. Trump and his followers committed crimes that were rooted in arrogance. Reid didn’t say this, but it was the arrogance of white entitlement. Black people don’t get to pick the next president. We conservative white people do. Women in the cities and suburbs don’t get to pick the next president. That is a power reserved for rural white men, which is the demographic where Trump draws his most dedicated supporters from.

The crimes that Donald Trump and his followers have been charged with and in many cases convicted of, were crimes of arrogance. Today, those arrogant Americans were told that their leader is not above the law, and they don’t get to pick which elections they deem to be valid. They don’t get to attack the Capitol if they don’t like an election result.

America is a country for all, not just them.

On this historic day in 2023, the majority of Americans took their country back.