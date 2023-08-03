Facebook

Donald Trump claimed he can’t get a fair trial in Washington, DC, so he wants his 1/6 trial moved to West Virginia.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The latest Fake “case” brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia! IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness. It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World. This Indictment is all about Election Interference!!!

Trump didn’didn’t is trial moved to one of the neighboring states in the DMV. Trump didn’didn’t the trial in Maryland or Virginia. He wants the trial moved to West Virginia.

Why would Trump want his trial in West Virginia?

Trump won West Virginia with a rounded up 69% of the vote in both 2016 and 2020. Trump considers a state where he won nearly 70% of the vote in two presidential elections impartial.

It is almost as if Donald Trump knows that he can’t get acquitted without rigging the jury with his supporters. Donald Trump is already getting desperate. Soon he will be trying to move trials to Alabama and Mississippi because he can only get a fair trial in red states.