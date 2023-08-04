Fox News Melts Down As Biden Owns Them With Dark Brandon Mug

Facebook

Fox News had a freak-out over Joe Biden co-opting Dark Brandon and joking about the insult while debuting his new coffee mug.

This was the exchange on Fox’s Outnumbered:

The mug, Dark Brandon, you see weakness with his biggest supporters. This mug is trying to present him as tough and badass and we know he probably wears diapers and falls off his bike. It is not working and it is a problem. You saw the statement you read to Emily, it said, figure out what this is. This is a man whose economy is in trouble, he is censoring anyone who contradicts him online. He is trying to imprison his own opponent. This is sign of weakness and who is going to step up? Gavin Newsom or a surprise in Michelle Obama?

….

If I’m a democratic party member, I am embarrassed. Dark Brandon is a joke, I don’t think it is funny. Brandon is the worst insult he’s adopted and made something of it. The red beam eyes would be cool, it is uncool, news about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were buried because of indictment when our main focus should be our president and dark days of summer, that is what the mug should say.

Video:

A certain news network seems very angry that their Biden bribery conspiracy theory has been preempted by the Trump crime wave. It is also funny because the Republicans on Fox News can’t decide whether Biden is a ruthless autocrat who carrying out grand schemes and censoring the internet, or if he is unfit and infirm.

The reason why the frothing Republican hatred of Biden does not make it into the mainstream is because they can’t get their story straight. However, the real problem that they are having is that Donald Trump got indicted again. All of the headlines are bad for the Republican Party, and the louder Fox News bellows, the more likely Joe Biden is to win reelection.