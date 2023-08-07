Barbie Hits 1 Billion Proving the ‘Go Woke Go Broke’ Boys Wrong. Again.

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The sobs of Barbie-burner Ben Shapiro can be heard around the world as “feminist” Barbie hit 1 billion after he claimed, “it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen.”

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie crossed $1 billion worldwide, setting a record as the first woman director to do so.

Conservatives were so outraged by Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ that they took a break from shooting up Bud Light beer cans in protest of a model used in an advertisement to set Barbie dolls on fire while frothing about boycotts. Does this read like satire? You wish. Sadly, it is real. This is what modern-day conservatives are doing with their energy.

“It’s as though you were going to make ‘Toy Story’ except the toys are all evil, they’re all bad, and you’re supposed to hate them and you’re supposed to burn them,” Sharpiro cried, about a movie. One movie. One movie in which his point of view wasn’t centered was enough to cause Shapiro to melt down as fast as a “liddle'” snowflake lit on fire.

His zeal in lighting dolls on fire was frankly a little disturbing, but that’s nothing new.

To protest the Barbie movie, Ben Shapiro lights Barbie & Ken dolls on fire.” pic.twitter.com/R6Wc5BkwM6

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2023

Shapiro was not alone in his criticism, if lighting dolls on fire passes for legitimate criticism these days and it seems it does in certain quarters. Matt Gaetz’s wife Ginger claimed not to like the movie after attending a showing decked out in pink.

“The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck),” she wrote on Twitter/X, citing, “Disappointingly low T from Ken”.

Yes, Ginger Gaetz, married to a man who was investigated for the alleged sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl based on information from former Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, but the DOJ (the same DOJ conservatives claim sans evidence is doing Biden’s bidding, by the way) has declined to pursue charges, is concerned that a Ken doll has low T.

I am slightly afraid to ask what her idea of high T is.

Manbaby Jack Posobiec (who has blocked me on the former global platform of Twitter now known as clunky app X) cried about “the insanely woke new Barbie (sic) This is possibly the most anti-male film ever mad (sic)”

Yes, indeed! Barbie is so woke and woke is so bad that Barbie is setting records. Make it make sense.

Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed “centrist” who just so happens to advocate voting for Republicans only (and RFK, Jr – the anti-vax spoiler who claims to be a Democrat but whose candidacy is so helpful for Republicans that a Republican megadonor is funding his SuperPAC) and has also just reinstated the account of a man who is pending trial on rape and human trafficking charges who is a self proclaimed misogynist, was concerned about how many times the word “patriarchy” is said in the movie.

“It you take a shot every time Barbie says the word “patriarchy”, you will pass out before the movie ends,” Musk wrote on Twitter/X.

In reality, Barbie is a pro-humanity movie. It’s a movie that brings everyone to the table, showing how patriarchy also hurts men, and how our culture harms our collective humanity.

All of the men I know who have seen it loved Barbie, including the “man’s man” types, the athletes, and the former Republicans. The movie is not anti-man at all. It is pro-collective humanity.

It’s a rather profound statement all on its own that conservatives are so against acknowledgment of our humanity that they found this movie offensive because that’s a big tell. There is nothing to fear for individuals in honoring our collective humanity – the only threat in that is to the very wealthy and to big business that uses conservative culture war ideology to hide grotesque attacks on the health and safety of everyone else in order to increase their profits.

If woke is bad, why is Barbie so popular? Barbie is so popular because “woke” is shorthand for caring about one another, respecting reality and history, and honoring our collective humanity.

While conservatives cry about people being aware of reality, Barbie was celebrating: