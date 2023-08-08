57% Of New Hampshire Republicans Say They’ll Vote For Trump Even If He Is In Prison

Facebook

A new poll of New Hampshire Republicans found that even serving time in prison will not stop 57% of them from voting for Trump over President Biden.

A new NHJournal/co-efficient poll found, according to NHJournal, “62 percent of GOP primary voters said they would vote to make Trump president even if he were convicted of a felony. In a further display of resolve, 57 percent said they would vote to send Trump back to the White House even if he were ‘serving time in prison’ on Election Day.”

As for the poll itself, Trump leads in New Hampshire with 43%. Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie are now tied for second at 9%. Nikki Haley is at 7%. Tim Scott is at 5%, and Mike Pence is at 3%.

Ron DeSantis’s campaign is in a state of full-blown collapse, and it is now Iowa or bust for him, as the Florida governor leads in zero of the early primary states. If DeSantis doesn’t pull a surprise win in Iowa, it will be over for him.

What the poll tells the rest of the country is that most Republicans are still going to vote for Trump, even if he is in the slammer. In New Hampshire, a majority of Republicans are ready to put a potentially convicted felon back into the White House.

Republicans can’t be reasoned with. They aren’t going to leave Trump, so they must be defeated in November.