Michigan Swing Voter Focus Group Has Some Crushing News For Trump

A recent Michigan focus group of 13 voters who voted for Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020 thought that Trump has too much legal baggage in the 2024 election.

Axios sat in on the Michigan focus group and reported:

Although some of these voters remain uncertain about supporting President Biden next year, most are sure that backing Trump would involve carrying too much legal baggage into another presidency.

The economy, abortion rights and foreign policy are grabbing the attention of former Trump supporters more than the details of his third indictment over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The voters were confused about the details of all of Trump’s indictments and still thought that it was possible for him to win again due to the loyalty of his supporters.

For someone who doesn’t follow the news every day or read websites like this one frequently, the confusion is understandable, The swing voters in Michigan don’t need to know the details of the indictments. These are the sort of voters who don’t want Trump and his scandal/drama back. They’ve already ruled out voting for him next November in a critical swing state where a few thousand votes could be the difference between victory and defeat.

The Michigan voters are also the type of voters who may not understand the indictments but will get the message if Trump is convicted. A felony conviction will likely make Trump unelectable to many voters in swing states.

The fact that voters are worried about the loyalty of Trump’s supporters helps Democrats because Trump will still be taken seriously, and voters will go to the polls in droves to vote against him.

Voters understand much more than Republicans think, and many view Trump as a threat who is also damaged goods.