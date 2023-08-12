It Is Likely That Trump Will Be Indicted In Georgia By Tuesday Night

Facebook

Fulton County DA Fani Willis will be presenting her case related to Donald Trump’s potential 2020 election crimes in Georgia early next week, with it likely that the indictments will come on Tuesday night.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

The timeline came into sharper focus on Saturday when former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi separately confirmed that they received notifications that they will testify on Tuesday.

The developments raise the likelihood that the public should know whether jurors hand up indictments against the former president and others by Tuesday evening. Willis is expected to begin her presentation to grand jurors on Monday.

By Tuesday night, Trump and his co-conspirators could be felony indicted in Georgia. Given Trump’s behavior toward Willis and the investigation, he seems to think that he is going to be indicted.

Trump is spending his Saturday at the Iowa State Fair pretending like he is a normal presidential candidate who is not about to be hammered with the most devastating criminal indictment since Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted him for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Georgia has always been a looming problem for the former president, and Republicans increasingly look insane if they think that Donald Trump will be electable in a general election as he is facing more than 80 felony counts.

The Fulton County investigation is the final shoe to drop, and it could be a big one.