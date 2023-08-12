Trump Is Pretending Like He Doesn’t Know His Georgia Co-Conspirators

Facebook

When asked if he defended the actions of his allies in Georgia as they tried to overturn the state’s election results. Trump claimed that he has so many allies that he didn’t what the reporter was talking about.

Trump said, “Many of the allies I don’t know, because we have so many allies, to be honest, a lot of them I don’t know. I don’t exactly know what you’re talking about, but I can tell you this that these people want to see democracy. They want to see our nation be great again. Right now, our nation is going down the tubes. Our nation is going to hell. We have a lot of allies that I don’t know, but they’re allies nonetheless. I can’t speak to that. Nobody can answer that question, but I can tell you one thing, there was a lot of shenanigans going on with the election.”

Video:

Question: Do you defend the actions by your allies in Georgia following the 2020 election? Trump: Many of the allies I don’t know because we have so many allies so I don’t know exactly what you’re talking about pic.twitter.com/eVqBhbwZO0 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2023

One of the tells that even Trump knows that the trouble is serious is when he pretends not to know his co-conspirators like Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and various soon-to-be potentially indicted Georgia state Republican Party officials.

Trump pretending like he doesn’t know his co-conspirators was actually a better answer than the first one that he gave in Iowa when he didn’t deny trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Donald Trump might be fooling his fans, but most Americans aren’t buying it.