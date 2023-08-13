Trump Seems Very Afraid Of The Looming Georgia Indictment

Facebook

Trump is making it clear how worried about and how much he fears his upcoming indictment for election crimes in Georgia.

The former president posted on Truth Social:

Why is “Phoney” (Like in PERFECT “PHONE” CALL, get it?) Fani Willis, the severely underperforming D.A. of Fulton County who is being accused of having an “affair” with a Gang Member of a group that she is prosecuting, leaking my name in regard to a Grand Jury pertaining to Election Fraud & Irregularities that I say took place in Georgia. I made a PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. What does Phoney Fani have to do with me? She should instead focus on the record number of murders in Atlanta!

The only Election Interference that took place in Fulton County, Georgia, was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election, not by me, who simply complained that the Election was Rigged and Stolen. We have Massive and Conclusive Proof, if the Grand Jury would like to see it. Unfortunately, the publicity seeking D.A. isn’t interested in Justice, or this evidence. Also, as in Manhattan, the corrupt DOJ is pushing hard trying to keep Biden in Office. The whole system is dishonest and broken!

It is hilarious on one level that Trump defines a call where he pressures election officials and threatens to charge them with crimes a ‘perfect call of protest.

Why would a candidate call state election officials to protest?

The proper format for legal recourse is the judicial system, not the secretary of state.

The only reason why a defeated candidate would call the secretary of state is if that person wanted the results changed. However, since sane people understand that the secretary of state administers elections but can’t change results, the only conclusion that can be reached is that Donald Trump wanted the secretary of state to break the law.

It is as if Trump doesn’t know that there is audio of his call and much of the country has heard it.

Trump is trying to convince the nation that prosecutors in multiple jurisdictions and their staffs are all engaged in a conspiracy against him, which is being led by the President Of The United States. This conspiracy is so airtight, unlike the ones that Trump masterminded, that no one is talking about it.