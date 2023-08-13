Fani Willis Has Proof That Trump Was Behind The Voting Machines Breach

Facebook

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has messages proving the Trump campaign was behind the Georgia voting machines breach.

CNN reported:

Investigators in the Georgia criminal probe have long suspected the breach was not an organic effort sprung from sympathetic Trump supporters in rural and heavily Republican Coffee County – a county Trump won by nearly 70% of the vote. They have gathered evidence indicating it was a top-down push by Trump’s team to access sensitive voting software, according to people familiar with the situation.

…

Together, the text messages and other court documents show how Trump lawyers and a group of hired operatives sought to access Coffee County’s voting systems in the days before January 6, 2021, as the former president’s allies continued a desperate hunt for any evidence of widespread fraud they could use to delay certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

The Trump indictment in Georgia is likely to come by Tuesday night, and it appears that Fani Willis and her team in Fulton County, Georgia, have been collecting evidence for years of what looks like a large conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

One of the missing pieces in the Trump plot has been the connection between the attacks on voting machines in swing states like Michigan and Georgia and the Trump campaign/former president. Georgia prosecutors appear to be able to put those pieces together.

In a spring and summer of blockbuster indictments, the case in Georgia could be one of the most devastating. Donald Trump and his allies aren’t going to get charged with minor offenses but could be facing the exposure of the plot to attack American democracy at the local and state levels.