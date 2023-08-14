Trump Blames Biden For Upcoming Georgia Indictment

Facebook

Trump has reached the point where he is now blaming Biden, a federal official, for his indictment in a local case in Fulton County, Georgia.

The former president posted on Truth Social, “I just hope Republicans, and the people of our now failing Nation, see what is happening to our Democracy and Freedom. A sitting President has INDICTED, in many different forms and locals, his political opponent, who is substantially leading him in the Polls. NOTHING LIKE THIS HAS EVER HAPPENED BEFORE. OUR COUNTRY CAN NEVER LET THIS STAND!”

It is a good time to remind everyone that the President Of The United States has no authority to bring criminal indictments. The President can’t indict anyone at the local, state, or federal level. Donald Trump tried to overturn an election at the local, state, and federal levels. He was very systematic about it. As his federal cases were rejected, Trump started pressuring state officials and then worked his way down as far as local campaign workers who he smeared with a baseless conspiracy theory.

The one common thread in all of the indictments is the alleged criminal activity of Donald Trump. The indictments aren’t some massive secret plot against Trump. They are the breadcrumbs left behind a post-2020 election crime wave. It is not a conspiracy. It’s Trump’s fingerprints all over the scene of the crime.