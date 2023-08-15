Biden Crushes GOP Criticism Of Maui Wildfire Response As Trump Tries To Avoid Prison

Facebook

As Donald Trump is trying to avoid jail time, President Joe Biden is delivering a strong response to the victims of the Maui wildfires.

President Biden said while speaking in Wisconsin:

I immediately approved the governor’s request for a major disaster declaration. That’s a fancy way of saying whatever you need you’re going to get. And that’ll get aid into the hands of people who desperately need it, who have lost their loved ones, who have lost their homes, their livelihoods, who have been damaged and destroyed. And think about this. All that area they’ve got to plow up they can’t do it now because they don’t know how many bodies are there. They don’t know what’s left. Imagine being a mom or dad wondering where your child is. Imagine being a husband or wife, a mother, father. It’s really tough stuff. Almost 500 federal personnel have been deployed to Maui to help communities and survivors get back on their feet. FEMA, search and rescue teams are sifting through the ashes in that five-mile area that you’ve seen on television that’s been burned. It’s painstaking work. It takes time. It’s nerve-racking. Most of the debris can’t be removed until it’s done.

My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can. That’s what I’ve been talking to the governor about. I don’t want to get in the way. I’ve been to too many disaster areas. But I want to go and make sure they get everything they need. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts. FEMA administrator Criswell, who’s the best we’ve ever had I think, was on the ground this weekend. I just talked to her. She’s back in the States. I have directed her to streamline the process as quickly as possible to help register survivors for meeting federal assistance without delay. To date, FEMA has approved 50,000 meals, 76,000 liters of water, 500 beds, 10,000 blankets as well as other shelter supplies for survivors displaced from their homes. FEMA also authorized one-time payments of $700 per household to folks that have been displaced so they can do the immediate things of just taking care of medications and prescriptions that they so badly need. We’re working with the state to make sure survivors who have lost their homes have a place to call home until we can rebuild. We’re also surging federal personnel to the state to help the brave firefighters and first responders, many of whom lost their own homes, their properties while they’re out busting their necks to save other people.

Video clip of President Biden:

Biden says he wants to go to Maui to make sure they have everything they need, "I don't want to get in the way. I've been to too many disaster areas. But I want to go and make sure they get everything they need. I want to be sure we don't disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts." pic.twitter.com/Gxq69Frjah — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2023

There is a very clear choice shaping up for the American people in 2024. Do they want a president who is focused on the job and there for them when disaster strikes, or they can have a president who spends his time on trial in Georgia and trying to stay out of prison? Voters have already seen where they fit in with Trump, and it is dead last.

Republicans have been trying to make an issue out of Biden not going to Maui yet, but the President answered their criticisms and more. Biden is helping while not hindering the emergency efforts.

Biden and Trump are living in two different worlds. Joe Biden is doing his job as president, while Trump is trying to stay out of The Joint.