Gov. Brian Kemp Blasts Trump After Georgia Indictment

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp blasted Trump after the former president claimed that he is going to release a report on the state’s election rigging.

Kemp tweeted in response to Trump’s claims on Truth Social:

The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I… pic.twitter.com/jaru2iBDo7 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 15, 2023

Brian Kemp is the last person in Georgia that Trump should be wanting to anger. Some Republicans in Georgia have been defending Fani Willis for her integrity and ability as a prosecutor. Judging from Kemp’s comments, it is unlikely that he will be lifting a finger to assist Trump in any way in Georgia.

Kemp also testified in the Trump case and has been very vocal about the integrity of Georgia’s elections.

Gov. Kemp was correct. The Georgia election wasn’t rigged or stolen, but he could have and should have said more. Kemp should have said that Trump is unfit to be president and must never be president again.

It isn’t enough to just defend the integrity of elections. All corners of the political landscape must also condemn Trump.

Kemp can’t pardon Trump if he is convicted, and his crackpot revival of the 2020 big lie will not be tolerated.

Trump is going to be on trial and facing prison time in Georgia, so the last he needs is to be antagonizing the top Republicans in the state.