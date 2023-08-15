Trump Claims To Have Super Secret Report That Will Exonerate Him In Georgia

Facebook

Trump claims to have prepared a report with apparently secret evidence that will exonerate him and his co-conspirators in Georgia.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Let’s read between the lines. Trump is going to repackage the same lies and conspiracy theories that got him indicted in Georgia as a report. He is going to hold a sham press conference to attract the press, and then use the media to push election lies that he claims will exonerate him.

If Trump has evidence that will exonerate him, why has he been keeping it a secret for the last two-plus years?

The answer is that he has no evidence of fraud. Trump has had over 60 opportunities in court to present his evidence and has offered nothing that meets the burden of proof.

Trump is trying to sucker the media into spreading his lies with another fake press conference.

Donald Trump is recycling the same old tricks to avoid prison.