Fani Willis Might Make The GOP’s Worst Nightmare Come True

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has suggested that Trump’s RICO trial begin on March 4, 2024, which would be eight days before the Georgia Republican presidential primary.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

If approved, the trial would begin eight days before Georgia’s presidential primary, set for March 12. Attached to the motion was a proposed scheduling order for the judge presiding over the case — Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee — to sign. It’s highly unlikely McAfee will sign the order until he hears from lawyers for all the defendants.

Super Tuesday is set for March 5, 2024 which is one day after the proposed start of Trump’s trial. The trial won’t make any difference to Republican primary voters, but it sets up a scene where Trump could be appearing in court one day and clinching the Republican presidential nomination the next.

The Republican primary is about to be completely overshadowed by Donald Trump’s trials. Instead of reporters following candidates all over the campaign trial and bringing the American people stories and primary results, reporters will be camped out at courthouses and describing the details of each Trump day in court.

Exciting presidential primaries build momentum for parties before general elections. If the Republican Party is swallowed by Trump’s trials, it will derail them and make what looks like a looming disaster become a reality.