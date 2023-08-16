Jack Smith Now Has A Ton Of Detailed Data From Trump’s Twitter Account

Facebook

Special Counsel Jack Smith won a bruising battle with Twitter that resulted in his investigation obtaining detailed data from Trump’s Twitter account.

Politico reported:

Twitter attorneys also revealed that Trump’s account sent “some volume” of direct messages that prosecutors were working to obtain.

Among the data the search warrant commanded Twitter to produce:

— Accounts associated with @realdonaldtrump that the former president might have used in the same device.

— Devices used to log into the @realdonaldtrump account

— IP addresses used to log into the account between October 2020 and January 2021.

— Privacy settings and history

— All tweets “created, drafted, favorited/liked, or retweeted” by @realdonaldtrump, including any subsequently deleted.

— All direct messages “sent from, received by, stored in draft form in, or otherwise associated with” @realdonaldtrump

— All records of searches from October 2020 to January 2021

— Location information for the user of @realdonaldtrump from October 2020 to January 2021

The dates October 202 through January 2021 are important because that is the timeframe when Trump was developing his plot to overthrow the 202o election and stay in power. It has been reported that Trump like to use unsecured Twitter direct messages as a form of private communication, so that would explain why Smith and federal prosecutors want access to Trump’s DMs.

Jack Smith has been digging deep into Trump’s communications, and he is leaving no stone unturned.

Elon Musk tried to tip Trump off to the search warrant and ended up losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in non-compliance contempt fines.

Jack Smith looks to be building a comprehensive case against Trump. Given how Trump was reckless with classified information, it is no surprise that he used unsecured Twitter DMs to communicate while he was President Of The United States.

The Special Counsel is using everything at his disposal to bring Trump to justice.