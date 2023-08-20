Biden Drops The Hammer On Republicans With $25 Million Ad Campaign On Jobs

Facebook

President Biden’s presidential campaign announced a new $25 million ad campaign that will tell the American people the truth about his jobs record.

The Biden-Harris campaign said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Today, Biden-Harris 2024 announced its third major ad buy of the 2024 election cycle, focused on President Biden’s economic agenda that is lowering costs for the middle class, creating good-paying jobs, and bringing back American manufacturing. These ads kick off a 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign that will reach key voters in battleground states. This buy includes the reelection campaign’s first investments in Hispanic and African American media. These are the first of several spots that will run in this first phase of advertising across key battleground states and on national cable television.

The ad campaign will run on broadcast and cable television programming targeted toward key segments of the electorate critical to the campaign’s path to victory in November 2024. The buy will also capitalize on communicating to large audiences on high-reach TV placements such as NFL Kickoff and the World Series. Ads will be featured on premium digital placements like YouTube Reserve, Hulu, and on Connected TV, and will also be placed in short-form video on Instagram and YouTube Shorts.

Here is the Biden ad on bringing manufacturing jobs back:

“As Republicans head to the debate stage next week to put on display their extreme and out-of-touch positions, we are investing in reaching Americans across the country with President Biden and Vice President Harris’ message for the middle class and for Americans’ fundamental freedoms,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez. “This historic buy ensures that the President’s message reaches all Americans where they receive their news, and sends a clear sign that we are investing in an aggressive, meaningful, and effective paid media strategy. While Republicans duke it out in Milwaukee over their divisive and unpopular agenda, President Biden is amplifying his winning message and leadership as a president for all Americans.”

An ad on how Biden has delivered for black families:

An ad on how Biden is helping the Latino community:

Biden Is Being Underestimated Again

The media and the pundit class are again being dazzled by Donald Trump’s crime and chaos show. They are underestimating the power of and depth of Biden’s support. President Biden has an outstanding record of accomplishment and has done nothing to lose the support of the constituency that got him to the White House in 2020.

Incumbency is a very powerful appeal to voters. Biden doesn’t come with scandals or drama. A voter for Biden is a vote for a president with zero criminal indictments who has never tried to overthrow the government. There is no hush money or affairs, or social media outbursts. Joe Biden is a president who has transformed the nation’s economy and dealt a potentially fatal blow to trickle-down economics by showing that building an economy from the middle out works.

Joe Biden is running for another term, and he’s informing voters about his record of accomplishment.