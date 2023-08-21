Trump Seems To Be Trying To Get Convicted In Georgia As He Attacks Brian Kemp

Facebook

Trump is now attacking Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) by claiming that the governor is fighting the MAGA effort to impeach Fani Willis.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Governor Kemp of Georgia is fighting hard against the Impeachment of the crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan D.A. of Fulton County, Fani Willis, who has allowed Murder and other Violent Crime to MASSIVELY ESCALATE. Crime in Atlanta is WORST IN NATION. She should be impeached for many reasons, not just the Witch Hunt (I did nothing wrong!). Willis should focus on out of control Murder, not “I will get TRUMP” over a Perfect Phone Call. Georgia does not deserve this GIANT MURDER WAVE!”

Kemp isn’t the only Republican in Georgia who is fighting against an effort to impeach Fani Willis, but he is the one who was named over the weekend as being courted by the Republican donor class to enter the presidential race against Trump. The donors are also thinking that Gov. Glenn Youngkin might be able to save them too, as the big money in the GOP has bailed on Ron DeSantis and the rest of the not ready for primetime players.

Trump is trying to get rid of the prosecutor because there is a good chance that he could get convicted in Georgia and sent up the river.

Innocent people always try to get the prosecutor fired when they have been indicted on RICO charges.

It is as if Trump is trying to get himself convicted in Georgia while ensuring that he has zero chance of winning the state in 2024. Trump has turned political self-sabotage into an art form, and it just may get him locked up.