Biden Drops New Wisconsin Ad Hitting GOP On Jobs Before Debate

The Biden-Harris campaign has released a new ad in Wisconsin highlighting Biden’s jobs record and manufacturing jobs growth before the first Republican debate.

The Biden campaign said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Today, Biden-Harris 2024 is announcing its first state-specific ad in Wisconsin ahead of the first Republican debate. As Republicans head to the debate stage to spotlight their out of touch and extreme views, President Biden’s reelection campaign is focused on highlighting how his agenda is creating good-paying jobs right in Wisconsin.

The ad features Kilah Engelke, a cement mason by trade and a mother of two based in Milwaukee, who speaks firsthand about how President Biden’s economic legislation is making life better and increasing wages for working families like hers. The new ad is slated to begin running on Wednesday ahead of the RNC debate in the Milwaukee market.

Watch the ad:

Michael Tyler, Biden-Harris Communications Director said, “As MAGA Republicans head to the debate stage in Milwaukee this Wednesday to highlight just how out of touch their views are with the American people, President Biden’s campaign is excited to spotlight how his administration is bringing back manufacturing and creating good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites from the perspective of a Wisconsinite herself. Building on the strong work that we have done already to strengthen Wisconsin Democrats, we will continue to compete and invest aggressively in the state.”

If Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential nomination, Wisconsin and Michigan could be uphill battles for the Republican Party in 2024.

The media has criticized the Biden campaign for what they view as a lack of campaigning, but what they mean is that Biden isn’t doing events that they can show and make money off of. The Biden campaign is getting ahead of Republicans and spreading the message about the President’s record before the Republican candidates hit the stage.

Biden doesn’t need to be out campaigning relentlessly a year in advance. He has plenty of time to make his argument, but the ad campaign sends the message that the President will not sit back and let Republican attacks go unchallenged.