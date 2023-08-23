16 Years Ago Rudy Giuliani Was Leading in Presidential Polls, Today He’s Been Arrested

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

From leading in the Republican presidential primary 16 years ago to having his mugshot taken on Wednesday as other Republicans head to the first GOP primary debate, Rudy Giuliani’s fall from grace is brutally apparent.

The former mayor of New York City surrendered today for arrest at the Fulton County, Georgia courthouse on RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges. He spent his earlier career prosecuting RICO cases and mafia bosses in New York in the 1980s. His bond was set at $150,000.

Giuliani, a former prosecutor, is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office in order to appoint Trump electors and conspiring to create phony paperwork.

In July, the D.C. bar recommended the Republican be disbarred for his 2020 legal efforts in trying to overthrow the election for Donald J. Trump.

Giuliani will best be remembered for his infamous press conference in front of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping garage, during which he sweated profusely while making false election fraud claims about the 2020 election.

But in 2007, he led polling in the Republican primaries for almost a year.

Today, that man has been arrested.