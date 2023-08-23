Kevin McCarthy Is Threatening To Impeach Biden For Not Turning Over Documents Republicans Never Requested

Facebook

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) threatened to start an impeachment investigation if Biden didn’t turn over some documents. The problem is that House Republicans never requested the documents.

McCarthy said on Fox Business, “Well, listen, the thing that holds up whether to do an impeachment inquiry provides us the documents we’re asking for. The whole determination here is how the Bidenschandle this if they provide us the documents, there wouldn’t be a need for an impeachment inquiry, but if they withhold the documents and fight like they have now to not provide to the American public what they deserve to know we will move forward with an impeachment inquiry when we come back into session.”

Video of McCarthy:

McCarthy claims that the House Oversight Committee wants bank and credit card statements from someone. Who? No one seems to know because McCarthy didn’t say. An aide for the House Oversight Committee said that Republicans haven’t made any requests for bank and credit card statements. Chair Comer said previously that they had gotten every document that they requested.

If these are bank and credit card statements belonging to a private citizen, House Republicans have no formal power to request or acquire them. Since McCarthy won’t say whose documents they want, it is safe to assume that they aren’t referring to President Biden.

Kevin McCarthy is threatening to open an impeachment investigation into President Bidden because the President won’t turn over documents that the House hasn’t requested, that may not be his, and the House may have no authority to demand.

If anyone deserves to be investigated in this situation, it is Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.