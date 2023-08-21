James Comer And Jim Jordan’s Push To Impeach Biden Isn’t Going So Great

Facebook

Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan have been leading the push to impeach President Joe Biden, but House Republicans still have no clear path on impeachment.

The Messenger reported:

Their razor-thin majority and competing factions within the conference have made it hard for House Republicans to chart a coherent impeachment blueprint. Some have already lined up to get rid of: Joe Biden, Garland, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FBI director Christopher Wray. Others, however, argue it’s best left alone since House Democrats “cheapened” the impeachment process by piling on Trump in the last session, so what’s even the point anymore.

When an Aug. 14 House GOP conference call turned to an impeachment inquiry update, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska reportedly warned leaders about getting ahead of themselves.

Comer, Jordan and Kevin McCarthy can talk about impeachment all that they want, but there is still zero evidence that they have the votes in hand to impeach anyone. The other issue that the group demanding impeachment faces is time. If Republicans are going to move forward with impeachment, it has to happen before the end of the year.

In 2024, the House will be on an election-year calendar, which means more time on the campaign trail and fewer days in session. The ticking clock is why some Republicans are floating the idea of skipping an impeachment inquiry and going straight to holding an impeachment vote on the House floor, which is a terrible idea.

There are 18 House Republicans that represent districts that President Biden won. The 18 endangered representatives don’t need to vote against impeaching Biden. If they don’t support a vote coming to the House floor, Comer, Jordan, Greene, and other MAGAs will be trapped in impeachment limbo.

Republicans are warning Trump’s minions against impeachment, and the behind-the-scenes battle within the House caucus is why the impeachment push is stuck in neutral.