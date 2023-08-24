Jim Jordan Plans To Potentially Commit A Crime By Investigating Fani Willis

Facebook

House Republicans are reportedly plotting to weaponize their slim majority by interfering in the Fulton County probe into their presidential front-runner and defendant former president Donald J. Trump with an “investigation” that will possibly be launched the same day as he surrenders to be arrested.

On Thursday, the very day Trump is to surrender for arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee is “expected to open a congressional investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as soon as Thursday,” a source told CNN.

Without any evidence upon which to base this investigation and unclear purview over state investigations, the Republican-led committee is plotting to sniff around for any suggestive hints they can sell to their conspiracy-laden base that might explain, excuse and justify yet another Trump indictment as a persecution plot by Democrats. They plan to do this by investigating — even though Willis has already told them this didn’t happen — whether Willis coordinated with special counsel Jack Smith and whether any federal funds were used in the state level probe of Trump.

Investigating DAs who are prosecuting Donald Trump is what the House does under Republicans. CNN pointed out that this investigation “mirrors the same line of inquiry that Republicans used to probe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who indicted Trump in New York for falsifying business records to cover up an alleged hush money scheme.”

What CNN didn’t point out is that it is a crime for Congress to meddle in ongoing criminal cases and investigations.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan was told when tried to interfere in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump that it is a crime for the House Republicans to use the Judiciary Committee to interfere in an ongoing criminal investigation or trial.

Rep. Jordan has also tried to meddle in Jack Smith’s federal cases against Trump.

In both instances, Jordan was essentially told to go pound sand by law enforcement.

Republicans falsely decry the weaponization of the government as a way to cover Donald Trump’s many alleged crimes. Weaponizing the government means to use the government’s resources and power for partisan purposes, and that is exactly what House Republicans are doing.

The difference between the four indictments of Donald J Trump and all of the House-led probes into those investigations is that there was a mountain of evidence in plain sight that we all watched happen as Trump and his team tried to steal an election. The evidence could not be denied. It had to eventually be pursued in order to defend the rights of Americans to have their votes counted.

Furthermore, in this instance, the House Judiciary Committee is tasked with overseeing the administration of justice within the federal courts, federal administrative agencies, and federal law enforcement entities. The Fulton County case is not in federal court. Many of the defendants have, however, tried to get it moved to federal court.

These House Republicans are not working for the betterment of the People of this country; they are working as political campaign agents for Trump’s re-election in 2024. In this way, however, they are also weaponizing the power of the government to harass and intimidate prosecutors who are working on behalf of the People.

The reality is Donald J. Trump and his team and several of these House Republicans tried to steal votes from a majority of the American people, including a violent attempted insurrection. There is no defense for this, and it’s reprehensible that House Republicans are being paid by the American people to harass law enforcement who are standing up for the American people.