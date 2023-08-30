Mitch McConnell Appears To Freeze Up And Go Unresponsive Again

Facebook

There are reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze for 30 seconds while answering questions from reporters in Kentucky.

Frank Thorp of NBC News tweeted:

When it became apparent that McConnell had frozen, an aide came up to him and asked, “Did you hear the question Senator?” and he continued to be unresponsive, then saying, "We're going to need a minute." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) August 30, 2023

While Republicans and the media make an issue of President Biden’s health, no one is asking about Mitch McConnell, one of the top elected Republicans in the United States.

Thorp reported for NBC News, “Once McConnell reengaged, he responded briefly to another question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican; his aide needed to repeat the question to him. McConnell was then asked about former President Donald Trump, another question that had to be repeated to him. McConnell brushed off the question because he does not usually engage in Trump-related topics. He then left.”

If President Biden was freezing up and becoming unresponsive while talking to reporters, Republicans and Fox News would be talking about it 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The incident in Kentucky is at least the second time Sen. McConnell has become unresponsive while speaking to the media. McConnell has had some falls and incidents, including a fall that hospitalized him earlier this year and caused him to suffer a concussion.

McConnell has rigged the process in Kentucky so that the Democratic governor will not be able to name his replacement if he has to leave office, but these freeze-ups are becoming a trend, and questions need to be asked and answered about Mitch McConnell’s health.