Capitol Physician’s Letter Raises Serious Questions About Mitch McConnell

The office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a letter from the Capitol Hill physician clearing him for work, and suggesting that the concussion McConnell suffered five months ago is causing the freeze-ups.

Here is the letter:

Adds:

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.” pic.twitter.com/nH8Z5T2kKG — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 31, 2023

Mitch McConnell is 81 years old. Concussion symptoms could possibly last for months or years. Since McConnell or his office have never told the American people how severe his concussion was, no one knows if the concussion is the cause of Sen. McConnell’s recent difficulties.

McConnell’s situation is why transparency on the health of elected leaders is so vital. Sen. McConnell isn’t some junior senator. If Republicans ever take back control of the Senate, he will be the Majority Leader.

The truth is that we don’t know what is going on with Mitch McConnell, but if concussion symptoms are lingering, that raises a whole series of questions about whether McConnell should be in the Senate right now.

Sen. McConnell might be cleared for work in the US Senate, but the question of whether or not he should be working in the Senate remains unanswered.