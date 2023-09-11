Trump Spends 9/11 Melting Down Over Joe Biden

Facebook

Trump is spending 9/11 raging about President Biden and at one point referring to him as a clown.

Here is a sample of what Trump has been posting over the last few hours on Truth Social:

OUR CITIES ARE BEING DESTROYED BY THE INVASION OF ILLEGAL MIGRANTS POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY. THE USA HAS BECOME A LAUGHING STOCK FOR THE WORLD TO SEE. WE DON’T HAVE A PRESIDENT, WE HAVE A CLOWN!!!

The once fabled United Autoworkers of America will soon go OUT OF BUSINESS under Crooked Joe Biden if he is allowed to pull off his ALL ELECTRIC CAR HOAX. China will build them all. ENDORSE TRUMP! Likewise, TRUCKERS better get on board with “TRUMP” because the new all electric trucking mandates will quickly DESTROY THE TRUCKING INDUSTRY. Vote TRUMP and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The one thing I never understood about politics? Who the hell would ever vote for Crooked Joe Biden? Do they watch him at press conferences? He can’t put two sentences together. The WORST EVER on the foreign stage! We’re being INVADED, our Border has COLLAPSED, INFLATION & CRIME are rampant, Economy sucks, Interest Rates and Taxes are through the roof, you can’t by a home, our Elections are Rigged, our Military is Woke (Afghanistan was a catastrophe!), our Airports are DONE, NOTHING WORKS. MAGA!

Trump did release one less than two-minute video about 9/11, but all of his other social media posts have been about his poll numbers against DeSantis, complaining about Fox News and the criminal cases against him. Mostly though, Trump has been ranting about Biden.

For someone with a supposed background in business, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand that American automakers make electric cars. Auto workers aren’t going to be out of a job with Biden’s plan. Biden is leading an American manufacturing resurgence,

Autoworkers and other union members would never endorse Trump, whose record as president was more than anti-worker and anti-union. Trump took steps to harm workers, and has proven himself to be an enemy of workers and labor.

Trump and Republicans have spent 9/11 trying to divide the country.

In contrast, Biden spoke strongly about national unity and democracy on 9/11.

What stands out most about Trump’s tirade is that he is scared. Joe Biden beat him once, and deep down inside, Trump knows that Biden will do it again.