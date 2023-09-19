White House Blasts House Republicans For Holding Impeachment Hearing 2 Days Before Government Shutdown

Facebook

The White House has hammered House Republicans for announcing that a Biden impeachment hearing will be held two days before a government shutdown.

White House Spokesperson for Oversight & Investigations Ian Sams said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Extreme House Republicans are already telegraphing their plans to try to distract from their own chaotic inability to govern and the impacts of it on the country. Staging a political stunt hearing in the waning days before they may shut down the government reveals their true priorities: to them, baseless personal attacks on President Biden are more important than preventing a government shutdown and the pain it would inflict on American families.

Their shutdown would hurt our economy and national security, furlough thousands of federal workers, and jeopardize everything from troop pay to disaster relief to efforts to fight fentanyl. They are clearly hoping they can use their baseless, evidence-free impeachment stunt to try to divert attention away from the consequences of their extreme agenda, including their current funding proposal to slash tens of thousands of preschool slots nationwide and eliminate thousands of law enforcement jobs. The President has been very clear: he is going to remain focused on the issues that matter to the American people, including preventing the devastating and harmful cuts proposed by House Republicans that are hurtling us toward a government shutdown. House Republicans should drop these silly political Washington games and actually do their job to prevent a government shutdown.

It doesn’t take a genius to see what House Republicans are doing.

The crumbling House majority seems to think that they can distract from the fact that they are about to shut down the government by holding an impeachment hearing.

House Republicans are attempting to change the subject and flip the narrative as they have become increasingly frustrated that their Hunter Biden investigation has gotten little attention outside of conservative media. Any impeachment hearing that they hold will likely feature more allegations without evidence against Biden.

Republicans are about to find out that the American people care more about getting their Social Security checks and military pay than an evidence-free impeachment of Joe Biden.