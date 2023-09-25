Pelosi Says Republicans Won’t Have The Votes To Bring Biden Impeachment To The House Floor

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) thinks that House Republicans will never have the votes to bring Biden impeachment to the floor for a vote.

Pelosi said on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki:



The fact is they have no goods. You know, they’ve been for months and months and months trying to make some kind of a charge. The, I don’t think they’ll ever bring it to the floor. They don’t, they won’t have the votes. They’re members in districts that President Biden won. Oh, not that they’re so fond of President Biden. But they, uh, these voters will say that’s just not the right way to go. You know, everybody was on my case in 2007 when we, we got the majority and they wanted us to impeach President Bush for the misrepresent the war in Iraq, the misrepresentations going in, departing from Afghanistan too soon, all of that. But you, if you have a difference of opinion, you just can’t be impeaching, impeaching. On the other hand, as you said, this is a fake distraction, but they don’t even have the courage to bring it to the floor.

Video:

Very few people in the history of the House of Representatives have been as good at counting votes as former Speaker Pelosi. If she says that Republicans won’t have the votes for Biden impeachment, then it is a safe bet that they won’t have the votes.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the House have said that the votes aren’t there to actually impeach Biden. Part of the con that McCarthy is trying to pull is to drag out the impeachment investigation through the nominating conventions next year.

House Republicans seem more interested in creating a general election issue than they are invested in impeaching President Biden. The votes probably aren’t going to be there to impeach the President, but the nation should prepare for months of breathless MAGA political theater, as impeachment is being used as a gimmick to help Trump.