Trump Has A Meltdown Over Pennsylvania Adopting Automatic Voter Registration

Trump went on a rampage and demanded that the RNC stop holding presidential debates and instead fight Pennsylvania’s adoption of automatic voter registration.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Pennsylvania is at it again! The Radical Left Governor, Josh Shapiro, has just announced a switch to Automatic Voter Registration, a disaster for the Election of Republicans, including your favorite President, ME! This is a totally Unconstitutional Act, and must be met harshly by Republican Leadership in Washington and Pennsylvania. Likewise, the RNC, and Ronna McDaniel,￼ must spend their time working on this, instead of meaningless Debates where I am up by more than 50 points. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and others, are far more important than “Aida,” Sloppy Chris, Lyin’ Mike Pence, Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley, Ron (“Dead Campaign”) DeSanctimonious, and the others. Start suing now, & get the right lawyers this time! The Pennsylvania Republican Party must likewise not let this happen. It will be a disaster for our Nation, which is being destroyed by these Lunatics, Marxists, & Fascists, whose only real ability is to CHEAT on Elections. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Pennsylvania Made It Easier to Register To Vote, And Trump Hates It

As a Pennsylvanian, I can tell you that the change in Pennsylvania voter registration was in a technical sense, minor. Pennsylvanians have been able to register to vote when they get or renew their driver’s license or identification. Previously, a screen would ask customers if they would like to register to vote. Pennsylvanians had to opt in to register to vote. The change is that Pennsylvanians will be automatically taken to the voter registration screen, and they will have to opt out if they don’t want to register or change their voter registration.

It is a minor technical change, but it is massive in terms of making it easier for people to register to vote, and anything that makes it easier for people to vote is a concept that Trump hates.

Trump knows that he faces an uphill battle to win Pennsylvania in 2024. The former president squeezed every vote out of the rural red counties in the state and still lost to President Biden. As rural red parts of the state continue to lose population while the blue urban areas grow, it is becoming more difficult for Republicans to win statewide.

Donald Trump can only win Pennsylvania if he depresses turnout or the state makes voting more difficult.

Trump is making his hatred of democracy clear with his opposition to automatic voting in Pennsylvania.