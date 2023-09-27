Trump Crashes And Burns As Judge Chutkan Refuses To Recuse

Facebook

Judge Chutkan shot down Trump’s motion to have her recused from his upcoming federal trial for his plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Judge Chutkan wrote in her decision:

This court has, from the beginning repeated its commitment “to ensure the orderly administration of justice in this case as [in] any other case.” August 11, 2023 Hr’g Tr., ECF No. 29 at 72. That commitment echoes the court’s solemn oath to “administer justice without respect to persons,” to “do equal right to the poor and to the rich,” and to “faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties . . . under the Constitution and laws of the United States.” 28 U.S.C. § 453. Based on its review of the law, facts, and record, the court concludes that a reasonable observer would not doubt its ability to uphold that promise in this case.

Trump’s lawyers seem to be laying the groundwork for an appeal if the former president is convicted, but there was never a chance that Judge Chutkan was going to recuse herself from the case. Part of the show that Trump is putting on is all about politics.

The failed former president is attempting to convince his supporters that the entire court system is part of a vast conspiracy that is out to get him.

It doesn’t help Trump’s lawyers that their client has claimed that every judge he has appeared before not named Aileen Cannon is biased against him.

Donald Trump keeps trying to drag these cases out with silly and increasingly desperate motions, but with each passing day, the date draws closer for the ex-president to be on trial.