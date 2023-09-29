Michigan Voters Sue To Kick Trump Off The Ballot

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Michigan voters have sued to disqualify Trump from the 2024 Republican primary and general election ballots.

According to a statement provided to PoliticusUSA by the nonpartisan legal advocacy group Free Speech For People, Free Speech For People and Michigan attorney Mark Brewer, on behalf of a diverse group of Michigan voters, filed a lawsuit in state court today to bar Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s presidential primary and general election ballot in 2024. The lawsuit argues Trump is disqualified from holding public office under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, also known as the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause, for his role in inciting and facilitating the violent insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

…

“The United States Constitution makes Donald Trump ineligible to run for or serve in any public office in the country, let alone President,” said Mark Brewer. “All Michigan voters, including the plaintiffs, have a well-established right to have only eligible candidates on the ballot. Since Secretary of State Benson has announced that Trump will be on the primary ballot unless a court orders otherwise, we are seeking a court order preventing Trump from being on the ballot.”

The state of Michigan has made its position clear that it will not intervene to remove Trump from the ballot unless a court orders it to do so.

Legal experts and constitutional scholars are in wide agreement that Donald Trump is already disqualified from the ballot.

The question is not can Donald Trump be on the ballot? The question is will any state enforce the Constitution and keep Donald Trump off of the ballot?

The voter lawsuits are needed to get the issue before judges and into the legal system.

It is going to be a long legal fight, but if the courts follow the Constitution, they should disqualify Donald Trump.