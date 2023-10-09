Deranged Trump Claims Hamas Terrorists Are Coming Over The Border And Blames Obama

Facebook

Trump has reached a new level of derangement by claiming that Hamas terrorists are coming over the southern border and blaming Obama

Trump posted on Truth Social, “The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER, at Record Numbers. Are they planning an att￼ack within our Country? Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us!

Mexican and Central American migrants are not Hamas terrorists. Trump’s rhetoric is bigoted and dangerous. Obama has nothing to do with any of this, but since Trump’s efforts to blame Biden have gone nowhere, Trump is pushing the Obama button, because nothing gets his base angrier than Barack Obama.

Trump and the Republican Party are grasping. They are looking to connect anything bad that happens in the world to President Biden. What Trump and the Republicans never talk about is that it was Donald Trump who allowed Iran to sell $6 billion worth of oil. Without Trump’s approval, the $6 billion would not exist.

The former president and his party don’t want to talk about that part of the story.

Donald Trump ran a vile campaign that tried to divide the country based on race in 2016. His 202o campaign was even more vile, and he is already going even lower in 2024.