As Trump Tries To Avoid Prison, Biden Is Organizing Wisconsin And Arizona

Donald Trump is busy trying to stay out of jail, while President Biden’s presidential campaign is organizing Wisconsin and Arizona.

The Washington Post reported:

President Biden’s reelection effort will launch a pilot test of its 2024 organizing strategy in Wisconsin and Arizona next month, hiring about two dozen staffers and opening a Milwaukee office with a new focus on digital and in-person outreach that aims to directly leverage the personal relationships of volunteers.

….

This “relational organizing” has become a growing part of Democratic campaigns for several cycles, outperforming traditional door-knocking and call sheet lists that volunteers have long used to contact strangers during campaigns. But the scale of what the Biden campaign, in concert with the national party, is planning for next year has not been attempted before.

Research has shown that voter contact when it comes from someone who has a personal relationship with the voter is more effective than traditional campaign outreach. Democrats have used personal outreach since at least Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.

The difference is that the media and social media landscape has become cluttered with more information and often disinformation, which is why voter contact from a trusted source is so effective.

No one has ever tried this tactic on a large scale before, but the fact that the Biden campaign is organizing volunteers in critical swing states while Trump is trying to organize his calendar to squeeze all of his criminal court appearances illustrates how Democrats could have a big advantage in 2024.

The 2024 election is likely to be close, and the party that is better organized on the ground is likely to be victorious.