Biden Campaign Trolls Trump By Joining Truth Social

The Biden campaign trolled Donald Trump by joining his Truth Social social media platform.

Fox News reported:

Biden campaign officials told Fox News Digital that they are joining Truth Social for the purpose of “meeting voters where they are.”

Republicans can’t even agree on a Speaker of the House, so clearly, not every Republican thinks the same,” a Biden campaign official told Fox News Digital

The Biden campaign confirmed on Twitter that they have joined Truth Social:

We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny. Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them: https://t.co/tKNFKcOsUE pic.twitter.com/Jofjex8kp9 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 16, 2023

Going where the voters are is one way of putting it. Given Truth Social’s meager user numbers, that reasoning doesn’t hold up well to scrutiny.

A more likely explanation is that the Biden campaign wanted to counter Trump’s misinformation on his own platform and get under the former president’s skin a little.

It is a small move that is a great way to draw attention to the Biden campaign while also allowing them to spread their message that Joe Biden is a candidate for all voters.

A little bit of lighthearted trolling is never a bad thing, especially when the rest of the news can be so heavy, serious, and glum at times.