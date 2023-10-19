Jim Jordan speaks at House Judiciary Committee hearing on violent crime in Manhattan

House Republicans Are Getting Death Threats And Jim Jordan Isn’t Stopping Them

Rep. Drew Ferguson said the death threats started coming into his office as soon as he flipped his vote away from Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.

Scott Macfarlane of CBS News reported:

It isn’t just House Republicans who vote against Jordan who are getting death threats. It is also their spouses.

The wife of Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) has received death threats, according to NBC News:

The wife of Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has received anonymous, threatening text messages this week pressuring her to persuade her husband to support Jordan.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., said his staffers have been “cussed out” in phone calls from Jordan supporters.

And Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., said he was so upset with pro-Jordan robocalls to voters in his South Florida district that he personally told Jordan to call off the attack dogs.

On Wednesday night, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said in a statement that she’d received “credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls” after she switched her vote to another Republican in the second round of voting.

Jordan, Fox News, Newsmax, and others in conservative media could put a stop to all of this by taking a stand and telling Jordan’s supporters to cut it out. They won’t because they are pulling from Trump’s anti-democracy playbook of threats and intimidation.

Jim Jordan won’t hold a third vote for Speaker, but he isn’t quitting. Instead, Jordan is backing temporary Speaker Patrick McHenry to hold the post until January. In the meantime, Jordan will keep running, and the odds are that he won’t denounce the death threats to his fellow Republicans.

