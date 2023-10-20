Top Jordan Ally Downplays Death Threats Against the Ohio Republican’s Opponents

Facebook

Representative Scott Perry (R-PA) downplayed the threats being made against Republicans who oppose Jim Jordan for speaker, including threats being made against their wives.

PERRY calls increased attacks and threats on Jordan’s opponents a “red herring”

“There are people out in the world that dislike us and threaten us. That’s nothing new. It’s nothing new to any member of Congress. We all know it. That is another red herring.”

More on this: “No one in this town seemed to mind the pressure campaign from all the lobbyists … in January. But suddenly now they mind all the calls, and the emails and the texts, Mica Soellner of Punchbowl shared on Twitter.

This is meant to convince holdouts to stop crying about people aligned with Jordan threatening their wives with “molestation” and harassment, and just get on with full-on mob violence, but seems likely to do the opposite.

The argument is basic gaslighting: Hey, that prolonged campaign of death threats and harassment of your wives of those who aren’t voting for insurrectionist Jim Jordan for Speaker– yeah, those are nothing but a “red herring.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus doesn’t see threats as a big deal. It was just 13 years ago that the “Freedom Caucus” used threats against lawmakers to try to stop Obamacare from being passed. That rhetoric resulted in the shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords that killed six others and wounded 13 others during an outdoor constituent meeting. Nothing like then President Obama trying to offer affordable healthcare to the masses to really set off the “freedom” caucus.

Trump didn’t originate this kind of rule by mob violence for the modern day Republican Party. He just took the mantle from the House Freedom Caucus and Sarah Palin and he leveraged it in an attempted coup followed up by a deadly insurrection.

Scott Perry played a key role in the attempt to steal the 2020 election, so the fact that he sees threats as just a part of being in Congress proves once again that he shouldn’t be in Congress.