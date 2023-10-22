Trump Is Now Facing A Dire Legal Threat In Georgia

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump has never faced a threat of criminal conviction like the one that is brewing up against him in Georgia.

CNN reported:

The pleas are a stark display of the reality that the Georgia case against Trump and his co-defendants is getting stronger. While Trump has vowed to fight until the bitter end, these newly inked plea deals force his co-defendants to confront the same difficult choice: cut a deal or roll the dice at trial.

…

Chesebro directly implicated Trump in a criminal conspiracy, and his plea establishes for the first time that the fake electors plot was illegal. Notably, Chesebro has now admitted that “the purpose” of the fake electors conspiracy was to “disrupt and delay the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” which is a key element of the federal charges Trump is facing.

The Georgia case that some experts thought would take years to come to trial is moving at lightning speed. Defendants are flipping, and the case that DA Fani Willis is putting together continues to get stronger. In some ways, Georgia is Trump’s biggest legal threat.

If Trump returns to the White House, he can stop the federal prosecutions, but he can’t stop the criminal case against him in Georgia.

Donald Trump has never faced a legal threat like what he is looking at in Fulton County. The threat is growing more serious for him, as each witness that flips could be viewed as another step toward a Trump criminal conviction.