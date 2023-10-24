Michael Cohen Is Causing Trump To Have A Courtroom Meltdown

Trump’s lawyers are trying to control him, but Michael Cohen’s testimony is causing Trump to meltdown in Manhattan.

The scene in court:

We all know what annoyed Trump means. Prepare for a 107 post outburst on Truth Social at 3 AM tonight. Cohen’s testimony is something that many have been waiting for, especially Cohen, as for the first time he gets to take the witness stand with Trump in the same room and detail Trump’s crimes and decades of fraud while under oath.

The sense that can be gleaned from reading the posts from those in the courtroom is that the only reason why Trump is not being more disruptive is the gag order. The former president has already been sanctioned once by this court and threatened with jail time.

However, it appears that Michael Cohen is pushing Trump’s button. Cohen was Trump’s right-hand man. He knows where all the bodies are buried in the Trump Organization and who did the digging.

Trump’s adult kids (Eric, Don Jr., and Ivanka Trump) were all complicit in the alleged fraudulent criminal enterprise.

If there is one day that could push Donald Trump over the edge, it is today when Michael Cohen is on the stand.

