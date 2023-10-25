House Democrats Immediately Destroy Mike Johnson

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

While nominating Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) wrecked Mike Johnson for being an election denier who can appease Donald Trump and said GOP election deniers have forfeited their ability to lead.

Aguilar said:

It has been about a focus of House Republicans to find the person who can pass their extreme litmus test to oppose marriage equality, enact a nationwide abortion ban without exceptions, gut social security and Medicare and support overturning a free and fair election. It’s a fair question. It’s a fair question.

No. Nowhere in that candidate questionnaire. Is it about growing the middle class, helping our communities keeping the cost of health care lower and making life for everyday Americans better? The gentlewoman from New York said it right. This has been about one thing this has been about who can appease Donald Trump.

House Republicans have put their names behind someone who has been called the most important architect of the electoral college objections. He’s spearheaded. That’s fair. That’s fair. We know how you feel. Yeah, you’ve made that clear. He spearheaded the legal effort joined by more than 100 of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle in support of a dangerous and baseless lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 election on the eve of January 6th. Some of my Republican colleagues even called this a failed strategy. Yet those same individuals stand plan to stand right next to him today, Mr. Speaker Pro tem

House Democrats believe that when members of this body voted to reject the results of the 2020 election have forfeited their right to lead the chamber.

Video:

Republicans may have finally gotten themselves a Speaker, but they have given Democrats exactly what they needed to call out the dysfunctional extremism of House Republicans and remind voters of why the GOP should be removed from power.