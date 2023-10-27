Insurrectionist Barry Loudermilk Could Be History After Court Orders New Georgia Majority Black District

Facebook

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) of the Capitol tours on the eve of 1/6 could see his seat turned into a majority black district after a court tossed out Georgia’s GOP gerrymandered map.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

In his ruling, Jones directed lawmakers to create a majority-Black congressional district in west metro Atlanta and seven majority-Black state legislative seats in metro Atlanta and Macon.

But many Democrats are confident their party will get a seat in the overhaul, though it’s also not clear which Republican incumbent is most vulnerable in a redo.

Most of the buzz surrounds the mostly white districts of U.S. Reps. Barry Loudermilk of Cassville and Rich McCormick of Suwanee, both of whom represent portions of Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Loudermilk is nationally known for leading tours of the Capitol the day before the 1/6 attack. Rep. Loudermilk proclaimed his innocence but refused to speak to the 1/6 Committee.

The Georgia congressman repeated his belief that the allegations were false last year and stressed a desire to lead an investigation of the 1/6 Committee if Republicans took back the Housse.

Fast forward to the fall of 2023, and Barry Loudermilk could find himself representing a majority African-American district and on the fast track to being out of Congress all because democratic representation is being enforced in Georgia.